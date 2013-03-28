Steven Miller

Trunorth Logo logo serif script greyscale floral swirl twirl curve curvy line compass dial point nautical north true black white grunge subtle texture identity brand
Still speculative, this is a logo I'm experimenting on for a client. I'm throwing out a couple different ideas to them but ideally would like them to go for this. I value your input :)

