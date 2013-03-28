Joe Pascavage

Skull Sketch

Joe Pascavage
Joe Pascavage
  • Save
Skull Sketch skull pencil freehand anatomy
Download color palette

At one time in my career I actually became very good at sketching anatomical features of the human body that were then later used in college textbooks.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Joe Pascavage
Joe Pascavage

More by Joe Pascavage

View profile
    • Like