Adrien Rochet

TV Show App

Adrien Rochet
Adrien Rochet
Hire Me
  • Save
TV Show App tv show app mac sketch
Download color palette

The interface has been completely made ​​with Sketch.

Check the big @2x version here.

The idea of the application : users is able to classify its favorite TV Show, and be notified whenever there is a new episode is downloaded directly from the application.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Adrien Rochet
Adrien Rochet
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Adrien Rochet

View profile
    • Like