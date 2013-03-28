Jason Perez

Rube Goldberg Hackfest

Rube Goldberg Hackfest hack poster illustration rube goldberg
Made some prints for participants in Quick Left's Rube Goldberg Hackfest.

Each poster was made from 2-5 passes through my printer, each layer was changed with different patterns created. The result was pretty damn cool IMO, and no two posters were alike.

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
