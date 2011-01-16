I got Jenna tickets to the Lady Gaga show in Buffalo for her birthday, but I didn't have the actual tickets yet. So I put together my own ticket design in about an hour, recreating the custom Avant Garde typeface myself. Pictos icons added for fun, though they didn't print all that well (the inkjet I used wasn't spectacular by any means).

Needless to say, she was impressed with my design skills. Either that, or she didn't want to hurt my feelings.