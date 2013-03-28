Steven Miller

Thanks Dan

Steven Miller
Steven Miller
  • Save
Thanks Dan dribbble thanks pink red sans sans-serif muted dull ball volleyball grunge design graphic dirty wilson invitation thank you cast away
Download color palette

FINALLY made it onto Dribbble, thank you so much @yomenz for the invite! Be easy on me, it's my first time ;)

Steven Miller
Steven Miller
Hey, friend. Let's work together.

More by Steven Miller

View profile
    • Like