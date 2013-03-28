Ida Swarczewskaja

Flat design for company website

Flat design for company website flat design business website ui colors concept flat square
This remake of company website inspired by 2013 flat design was released couple months ago. Content fit into rectangular boxes. No more rounded corners!

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
