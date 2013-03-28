Dave Petzold

Think community; live green

Think community; live green typography illustration hand lettering
Here's a shot of the fifth illustration in this series, Think community; live green.

This one took a long time to complete and was by far the most frustration to execute. It's strange how sometimes you labour over a piece and nothing seems to work, you get frustrated and eventually you kind of give up and say "that's enough, it's finished".

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
