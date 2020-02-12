Golo

App Interface Elements

Golo
Golo
Hire Me
  • Save
App Interface Elements map social mobile web ux user interface user experience ui navigation minimal interface design app
Download color palette

🍕 Say Hey golo@hey.com

I`m sharing with you screens of social network for travelers that I recently worked on. This app provides opportunities for communication and search for other travelers anywhere in the world, and also helps to find sights, festivals and events nearby.

My Instagram

Golo
Golo
＊Yo, I`m Golo. UI/UX and Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Golo

View profile
    • Like