Spring Fling Cover

Spring Fling Cover collage grasshoppers insects book cover
Finally got the go ahead to show the full Spring Fling 2013 wrap-around book cover I Illustrated back in November 2012.

More pictures and process here: http://jonathanwoodwardstudio.com/spring-fling-2013/

Spring Fling 2013 Cover Final Illustration
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
