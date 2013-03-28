Adam Garcia

Samm McAlear

lettering type typography script hand drawn 70s retro disco
In January of this year I had the pleasure to grab coffee with the AMAZING Adam R. Garcia and pick his brain a little bit. In the midst of writing him a thank you note this came to fruition.

Check out his work here: http://thepressure.org

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
