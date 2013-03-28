Ed Brissenden

iTunes Controls in Application Switcher

A concept for an easier way to control iTunes via Finder's application switcher, without leaving the application you're in. Keyboard controls such as the spacebar and cursor keys could be used as shortcuts whilst the iTunes application icon was hovered. I'd love to see this implemented.

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
