Rock Gomes

backend interface

Rock Gomes
Rock Gomes
  • Save
backend interface backend user interface photoshop tablet
Download color palette

sneak peek of a work in progress. it's a backend interface for a store, so they can register new products, control their sales via tablet and other stuff. still thinking about some changes, but soon I'll post a bigger image of it.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Rock Gomes
Rock Gomes

More by Rock Gomes

View profile
    • Like