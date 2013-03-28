Nick Slater

Unicorn Icon

Nick Slater
Nick Slater
  • Save
Unicorn Icon icon logo team design strange weird
Download color palette

Yeah... our team email/logo is @unicorn. So what lol! Anyways I collab on this with my bud @croe Please, go check out @croe work and make sure to follow him.

47093d7d35afd85532af760d795e777e
Rebound of
@unicorn
By Collin Roe-Raymond
View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Nick Slater
Nick Slater
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Nick Slater

View profile
    • Like