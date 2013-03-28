Sven Lenaerts

Sven Lenaerts
Sven Lenaerts
Register Form
This was Werklens, a conceptual website which was a platform aimed for employers and graduates to find each other.

With Werklens, I've won the award of Most Open Application at OKFN and I was invited to pitch at Apps For Flanders in 2013.

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Product/UX Lead – Freelance
