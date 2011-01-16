Samantha Warren

Save the Date

Samantha Warren
Samantha Warren
  • Save
Save the Date
Download color palette

It's true, I am *still* working on Save The Dates for our Wedding. We are our own worst clients ;-) All of our wedding materials heavily rely on the amazing photography of Mr. Jim Darling, you should follow him on flickr http://www.flickr.com/photos/jim_darling/

Posted on Jan 16, 2011
Samantha Warren
Samantha Warren

More by Samantha Warren

View profile
    • Like