Paulius Kairevicius

Approved Crunch.io Logo Design / Guidelines

Paulius Kairevicius
Paulius Kairevicius
Hire Me
  • Save
Approved Crunch.io Logo Design / Guidelines analytics logo identity design cloud brand branding logotype designer logos paulius kairevicius logo designer logo design graphic design corporate identity brand identity custom logo design freelance designer statistics
Download color palette

Approved logo design for www.crunch.io - Collaborative Advanced Analytics in the Cloud.

Paulius Kairevicius
Paulius Kairevicius
Creating visual mathematics.
Hire Me

More by Paulius Kairevicius

View profile
    • Like