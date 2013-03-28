J.D. Bickel

Finish The Race Car Show Invitation Flyer

Half page flyer design for the Finish the Race Car & Motorcycle Show, an annual outreach event that my church hosts.

Type is set in Interstate

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
