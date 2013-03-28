7Pine Themes — Coming Soon

Bianca Yvonne

These little UI dudes will be apart of the teaser page for 7Pine Themes.

I'm finally repurposing 7Pine to be Tumblr theme central for several reasons. One being, it's all people email me about. Secondly, I finally got my old domain back (http://biancayvonne.com) which will be my portfolio/personal site. Building a simple teaser page now to explain the transition.

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
