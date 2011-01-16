Tyler Anderson

Portfolio Redesign 2011

Portfolio Redesign 2011 portfolio web
Currently in the process of redesigning my portfolio landing page. Right now it just goes straight to my blog, but I want a more information-friendly first page for those looking for my work.

Posted on Jan 16, 2011
UX/UI Designer at Amazon Web Services

