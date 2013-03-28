Todd Coleman

jQuery Mobile in Sketch

Recreating the default jQuery mobile interface in Sketch for comping and presentation purposes. Amazing how quickly recreating the interface elements has been using Sketch. I don't think I could have done it in the same amount of time with Photoshop.

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
