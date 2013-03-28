J.D. Bickel

Easter Resurrection Celebration Banner Concept

J.D. Bickel
J.D. Bickel
  • Save
Easter Resurrection Celebration Banner Concept church poster banner concept christian
Download color palette

Proposed large scale poster concept for the Easter Resurrection Celebration, an annual outreach event that my church hosts.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
J.D. Bickel
J.D. Bickel

More by J.D. Bickel

View profile
    • Like