Michael Meininger

Bales Logo Final

Michael Meininger
Michael Meininger
  • Save
Bales Logo Final logo logo design brand graphic design illustrator photoshop branding
Download color palette
E81c18b6393251b154809992e5d892ae
Rebound of
Bales Logo 2
By Michael Meininger
View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Michael Meininger
Michael Meininger

More by Michael Meininger

View profile
    • Like