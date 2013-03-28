Eye Sight Icon

30two

Here's an icon I'm currently working on for an Ophthalmic client. It represents an eyeball/camera aperture with a subtle letter 'S' created by the Mobius strip optical illusion.

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
