Paul Tynes

Marketing Comic Book Promo

Paul Tynes
Paul Tynes
  • Save
Marketing Comic Book Promo online marketing comic book hero halftone comics illustration typography
Download color palette

I decided to have some fun with some workshop promos at work today. We'll see what the rest of the department thinks.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Paul Tynes
Paul Tynes
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Paul Tynes

View profile
    • Like