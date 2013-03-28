Dustin Kemper

Hakt disco

Dustin Kemper
Dustin Kemper
  • Save
Hakt disco logo typography hakt
Download color palette

messing around with a gold disco inspired logo for a record company

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Dustin Kemper
Dustin Kemper

More by Dustin Kemper

View profile
    • Like