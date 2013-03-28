In February, I worked on a project with Tumblr in NYC that focused on various brand and psychological initiatives. Some of the few things I worked on included: qualitative research, visual comparisons, and inconsistencies across the Tumblr brand and product.

The main call-to-action on Tumblr.com’s Dashboard is their ‘Create Post’ button. This button is clicked over 10 Million times a day, and is one of the most important interactions that takes place within the product and service.

After comparing Tumblr’s language across iOS, Android, and Desktop, we decided to change the button to ‘Publish,’ in order to match mobile patterns, and to create a more seamless, and consistent user experience.

