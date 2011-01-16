Katie Sinclair

Hands of Hope Auction Party Save the Date

Hands of Hope Auction Party Save the Date typography hand-lettering
In-progess piece I'm working on at inferno for The Exchange Club, one of our Pro-Bono Clients. This is hand lettered and a fun way to lay out the typography on this postcard-sized save the date. See the full piece on my blog at http://katiesinclair.com

Posted on Jan 16, 2011
