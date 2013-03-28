Tad Dobbs

Kitchen LTO Logo

Tad Dobbs
Tad Dobbs
  • Save
Kitchen LTO Logo knife orange texture logo grey gray dining restaurant
Download color palette

Final texturized logo for Kitchen LTO. The chef's knife keeps the concept centered on dining while making the overall appeal chef-centric since the chef brings a new vision each quarter.

Ffe70ab516aae671e634af744423bab1
Rebound of
Kitchen LTO Logo Comp
By Tad Dobbs
View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Tad Dobbs
Tad Dobbs

More by Tad Dobbs

View profile
    • Like