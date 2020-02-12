xStation Mobile - Rating app

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello, dribbblers 🏀
In XTB we see the great value of micro-interactions. Not only that they have a positive impact on the user's experience, they also provide us (designers) with a lot of fun while designing.
Here is the screen to rate our application, where you can see an example of micro-interaction.
