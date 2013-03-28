Ramiro Croce

Ramiro Croce
Ramiro Croce
This is my first shot! This is a personal rethought logo design for a studio I usually work for. The studio's name begins with the "K" and has arabic reminiscences. So, I kept that idea in mind while turning to minimalism.

Thank you @alevizio for the invite ;)

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Ramiro Croce
Ramiro Croce

