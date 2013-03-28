Rebecca VanDeCasteele

WIP Typewriter Illustration

Rebecca VanDeCasteele
Rebecca VanDeCasteele
  • Save
WIP Typewriter Illustration wip illustration typewriter
Download color palette

I'm learning to use the gradient mesh for a class project. This is my first time attempting to use this tool.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Rebecca VanDeCasteele
Rebecca VanDeCasteele

More by Rebecca VanDeCasteele

View profile
    • Like