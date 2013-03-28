Drew Dougherty

Surfing Heritage, Logo Design, BXC Design, San Clemente, CA

Surfing Heritage, Logo Design, BXC Design, San Clemente, CA
We got the opportunity to redesign and rename Surfing Heritage located in San Clemente, California. We wanted to do a fresh look without being to dramatic or drastic. The best part is the acronym SHACC. A lot of love goes into this surfboard museum and culture center. The guys who founded it have been surfing a long time. Some serious story telling going on.

