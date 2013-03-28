Joe Rutland

Profile Image crop

Joe Rutland
Joe Rutland
  • Save
Profile Image crop ui user interface image crop profile image crop select
Download color palette

a nice little project I'm working on. here is the profile image upload section check here for full pixels

Still got some finer details to sort on this... probably most noticeably the zoom section

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Joe Rutland
Joe Rutland

More by Joe Rutland

View profile
    • Like