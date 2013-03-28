SHOCKJOY

Plin[g]bel • (13-M80) partial

SHOCKJOY
SHOCKJOY
  • Save
Plin[g]bel • (13-M80) partial lettering typography ink marker graffiti sketch photo old school hand drawn hand lettering sketch © shockjoy plingbel
Download color palette

A few snapshots of three Plingbel sketches I worked on this past week (March 24th-27th) and finished inking last night.

SHOCKJOY
SHOCKJOY

More by SHOCKJOY

View profile
    • Like