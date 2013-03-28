Colby Ludwig

Alpha Icon Set

Colby Ludwig
Colby Ludwig
  • Save
Alpha Icon Set 32px 32 icons icon mini
Download color palette

A 32px 8-icon set of mine by the name of Alpha has been released! It's pay what you want, and you can download it here.

Follow me on Twitter
Follow me on App.net

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Colby Ludwig
Colby Ludwig

More by Colby Ludwig

View profile
    • Like