Paul Tuorto

Vesta ReLaunch

Paul Tuorto
Paul Tuorto
  • Save
Vesta ReLaunch packaging branding logo
Download color palette

Vesta is relaunching April 1!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Paul Tuorto
Paul Tuorto
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Paul Tuorto

View profile
    • Like