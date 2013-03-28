Maciej Kłodaś

The Store v2

So this is a second concept for the Store - 3d shopping enviroment. I wanted to combine 3 factors - the xyz axis stands for 3d, the shopping basket and the handle of the shopping basket - also a stylised infinity symbol standing for infinite shopping possibilities of the application. Any comments on that? Don't know if it's clear enough.

