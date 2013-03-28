advocat

Invitation to giveaway

advocat
advocat
  • Save
Invitation to giveaway invitation
Download color palette

One Dribbble invite giveaway
If you have not already done so, you can sign up here and add yourself to the Prospects list... Now you can be drafted as a player!

One rule :
Send me your portfolio to sylvain.advocat@gmail.com until the 3. april 2013

I will announce the winner after this date, so keep connected.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
advocat
advocat

More by advocat

View profile
    • Like