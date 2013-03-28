Fabio Basile

Kipppppt [.sketch]

Fabio Basile
Fabio Basile
  • Save
Kipppppt [.sketch] sketch app ios bohemian iphone giveaway download free kippt design mobile sketchapp
Download color palette

- Grab the Sketch file -

Me and my super dev partner Juan have been experimenting on something cool, could you kippt a secret?

This was an initial throwaway experiment but why bin it when I could share the Sketch source file?

Special thanks to Robbie for his wonderful iPhone template.

fffabs & juan

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Fabio Basile
Fabio Basile

More by Fabio Basile

View profile
    • Like