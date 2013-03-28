Rob Christianson

Cobalt Ambigram Glass 2013

Cobalt Ambigram Glass 2013 ambigram typography cobalt irish st. paddys st. patrick anniversary pint glass beer
Our company creates a new Pint Glass design every year, since we were founded on St. Patrick's Day. This year the design fell to me. I created this ambigram design to read "Cobalt" either way you flip it, with a "Bottoms Up" theme.

