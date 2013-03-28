Chris Taylor

Siren colour

Chris Taylor
Chris Taylor
  • Save
Siren colour illustration typography embroidered printers proof
Download color palette

Nice wee proof from the embroiderer.

54abe4781ee029fd4ce592e8f0d4443c
Rebound of
Siren
By Chris Taylor
View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Chris Taylor
Chris Taylor

More by Chris Taylor

View profile
    • Like