Conspicuous Consumption

Conspicuous Consumption branding logos monograms
The beginning of a new endeavor. Not sure yet about the use of the "cent" in the wordmark. Also not sure if I should use the lighter green as the background in material (site). Feedback/opinions welcome.

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
I get the boosters boostin', I get computers putin'
