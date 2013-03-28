Peter Dančo

Simple Player player music player music blue simple ui
Hello Dribbble! :)

This is my first post here and my first UI actually.
I would like to thank Patrik Zachar for inviting me to this website.

I hope you like it :)

Large view: http://puu.sh/2pye7

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
