Dribbble Prv

Chee Fang
This is what i supposed to do for a long time, done it in this weekend. hope u like it.
thnx Mr susumu for his amazing allstar shoes.
also avialable to download for any use
http://jordanfc.deviantart.com/art/icon-gift-to-dribbble-193763378

Rebound of
Dribbble All Star
By Susumu Yoshida
Posted on Jan 16, 2011
