Ryan Lord

POed Superman

POed Superman superman comics comic books dc comics illo illustration
Some Photoshop colors I did last night over a friend's lineart.

Lineart by Arley "Arturo" Tucker

Full version on my DA: http://ryanlord.com

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
