Gajan Vamatheva

Drafted Season 5 - Logo Reveal

Gajan Vamatheva
Gajan Vamatheva
  • Save
Drafted Season 5 - Logo Reveal motion graphics animation gillette drafted thescore triangles blue cinema4d c4d ae
Download color palette

Animated in C4D, Spiced up in AE.

Shoutouts to @CDKirkwood for the Logo Design

Gajan Vamatheva
Gajan Vamatheva

More by Gajan Vamatheva

View profile
    • Like