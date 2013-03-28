National Parks App Update!

Hey All,

I wanted to let you know that an update to our National Parks by Nat Geographic app is now live in the App Store. This update includes 5 new parks - Big Bend, Badlands, Canyonlands, Denali, and Hot Springs. We also fixed the restore purchases issue that has plagued the app from day one.

Download it here - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/national-parks-by-national/id518426085?mt=8

There is also a known photo caption bug that we are already pushing an update for.

Hope you all enjoy it, and thanks for your support!