Bobby McKenna

Esquire Body Icons

Bobby McKenna
Bobby McKenna
  • Save
Esquire Body Icons esquire body icons
Download color palette

For the April issue of Esquire. A bunch of icons representing different body parts/systems. These ended up about a million miles away from where they started.

Body drbl
Rebound of
Body Illustrations
By Bobby McKenna
View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Bobby McKenna
Bobby McKenna

More by Bobby McKenna

View profile
    • Like