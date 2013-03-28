Michele Rosenthal

Pierre Bézier

Pierre Bézier illustration sketch drawing pencil bezier portrait bezier curves
I hand-drew some vectors in honor of Pierre Bézier, the guy I more or less owe my career to. The full thing blogged here.

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
